NeoMed Offers Quality Enteral System at Affordable Prices

With the advancement of the latest medical device and tools, the medical industry has witnessed a remarkable growth. The introduction of an advanced enteral system has remarkably improved patient safety, decreased contamination risk, reduced nursing time, reduced tubing cost and formula wastage.



The closed enteral feeding system can be disconnected and reconnected within the 24 hours period for intermittent feed. Gravity feeding will not be possible with a closed feeding system. Tubing that comes with the closed feeding system does not need to be flushed tube management.



Enteral administration is food or drug administration via the human gastrointestinal tract. This contracts with parenteral nutrition or drug administration, which occurs from routes outside the GI tract, such as intravenous routes.



Enteral administration involves the esophagus, stomach, and small and large intestines. Methods of administration include oral, sublingual, and rectal. Parenteral administration is via a peripheral or central vein. In pharmacology, the route of drug administration is important because it affects drug metabolism, drug clearance, and thus dosage.



Usually, enteral administration comes into three different categories, depending on the entrance point into the GI tract: oral, gastric, and rectal. Gastric introduction involves the use of a tube through the nasal passage or a tube in the belly leading directly to the stomach. Rectal administration usually involves rectal suppositories.



The systems are designed with the right dose in mind. Sometimes, patients may need to be given very low doses of powerful drugs several times daily. One can gather all such information concerning the therapeutic benefits and risks associated with the new connection standards for enteral feeding devices.



By addressing these issues, NeoMed has also brought in ENFit Low Dose Tip which is typically designed to meet the need of accurate dosing in neonatology. In all cases, the expert staff complies with the stringent protocol for the system, to achieve a precise dose for neonatology.



About NeoMed

NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.