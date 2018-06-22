NeoMed Offers the ENFit Transition Support Program Exclusively to Premier Members

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --As the ENFit transition continues across the globe, NeoMed is ready and willing to support and facilitate hospital and healthcare facility transitions to ENFit (ISO 80369-3). To ensure a smooth and seamless conversion, NeoMed has created the ENFit Transition Support Program, designed specifically to assist Premier members during their switch to ENFit. NeoMed developed this rebate program not only to incentivize Premier members to switch to NeoConnect®, but also to confirm NeoMed's unwavering commitment to support a smooth ENFit transition from hospital to home.



Select NeoConnect products on Premier contract PP-NS-1099 are eligible for a rebate. Premier members may take advantage of this exclusive program with the acceptance of a NeoMed NeoConnect Loyalty or Transition Agreement. All purchases of select NeoConnect product made before the December 31, 2018 program expiration are eligible for rebates. Members that convert to NeoConnect on or before August 31, 2018 will earn a 5 percent rebate, while members that convert between September 1 and December 31, 2018, will earn a 2.5 percent rebate based on total purchase of NeoConnect product.



"We recognize that shifting to a new enteral safety system may seem like a big undertaking. This program is our way of demonstrating our ongoing support, while helping off-set the cost associated with transitioning to comply with the ISO 80369-3 standard," stated by Vice President of Business Development, Marc Waldman.



If you have any questions about the Premier ENFit Transition Support Program, please contact your Regional Account Manager or call 770-516-2225.



About NeoMed, Inc.

Founded in 2007, NeoMed develops innovative enteral collection and delivery products supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patients. With 231 successful ENFit transitions representing over 16 million administered feed and medication doses, NeoMed is committed to improve patient outcomes through product designs that meet safety, clinical, and regulatory guidelines while supporting cost-containment objectives. NeoMed is an approved Premier ENFit supplier under agreement PP-NS-1099 and PP-DI-1469.