NeoMed Presents a Great Variety of Urinary Catheter Kits

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --It becomes challenging for one to enjoy an active social life especially when one experiences the worry and embarrassment and involuntary urine loss. For those who suffer from urinary incontinence, one is not alone. Millions of people in the United States experience some form of urinary leakage.



There are several methods of managing and treating incontinence any of which can provide one with the comfort, security, and freedom to live life again with dignity and peace of mind. Although millions of adults suffer from incontinence, many are too embarrassed to discuss it with their doctors. Others are misinformed and believe that incontinence is a permanent, untreatable condition, or that it is a regular part of aging.



With a wide range of advanced urinary catheters kits available in the market, most cases of urinary incontinence can be effectively managed. Often the emotional and psychological impact can inhibit professional and social activities, preventing one from living an active, healthy, full life.



NeoMed brings in a range of urinary catheter kits which are designed to treat such cure. Treatment involves a combination of medicine, behavioral modifications, pelvic muscle re-education, collection device, absorbent products or surgery. After considering a specific case, the doctor may prescribe medications to help control one's incontinence. They also might recommend that one uses some form of the daily management device.



With some preparation, the system will become as much a part of the daily routine as brushing one's teeth. To get started, one will need to choose the type and size of the external catheter and leg bag that is best suited to one's anatomy and lifestyle. All one needs to do is to learn the proper method of putting it on, connecting, and removing the system, along with how to care for themselves and their system.



For more information about an enteral feeding tube, visit https://www.neomedinc.com/product/feeding-tubes-enteral-nicu.



About NeoMed

NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.