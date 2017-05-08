Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --So who doesn't want to put the nix on carting the smartphone around 24/7? Soon that will be the norm thanks to an international engineering team called Neorb Lab. Using simplicity as a working principle, they're set to launch a Bluetooth adapter on Indiegogo that does more than anyone has ever seen before. And why not? Upping the ante on the status quo, A.K.A. adapters that only wirelessly stream music from a smartphone, the company changes the game. Soon users will be able to listen to music wirelessly over any style of headphones, keep their smartphone charging, and never miss a call. And if a photo op happens, well, all they'll need to do is pose for the shot by using this Bluetooth device as a camera remote control. Welcome to AirLink.



Integrating everything into one tiny gadget, the AirLink solves practical issues for iOS and Android phones. Now, any set of headphones will work regardless of whether they're the 3.5mm audio jack or the newest version. Using a built-in battery that lasts eight hours and a built-in Bluetooth module, any audio device can be wirelessly adapted. The built-in mic supports echo cancellation and noise reduction. And, all this comes with a 30-minute charge.



Tully Gehan, co-founder of Neorb Lab said of the revolutionary Bluetooth jack adapter, "You know, we respect our competitors who have provided the marketplace with a useful solution up until now. But, come May 15th on Indiegogo, consumers can basically have it all. Listening to music and taking photos basically the most significant smartphone functions. We're happy to bring them together seamlessly along with the ability to tap your voice assistant or make a phone call with your phone in your pocket."



For more information visit www.neorblab.com.



About Neorb Lab

Neorb Lab is a start-up team comprised of an international engineering team. Poised on technology, the Neorb Lab team has expertise in industrial design, manufacturing, and supply chain management.



Contact:

Carlos Xie

Co-Founder, Neorb Lab

pr@neorblab.com

0086-186-8206-8074



Description Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/stx1aehwhqo16fo/video1.0%20-%20airlink.mp4?dl=0



Website: www.neorblab.com



Social Media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iHY2RTi7V0

https://www.facebook.com/NeorbLab/

https://twitter.com/Airlink_Neorb

https://www.instagram.com/airlink_neorblab/