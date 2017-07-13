Neousys Announces IGT-20, an ARM-Based IoT, IIoT and Automation Gateway

New Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --Neousys Technology today announced the launch of IGT-20, an industrial grade ARM-based gateway. Unlike System on Module (SoM) that's commonly provided as a barebone component, IGT-20 is based on AM3352 from Texas Instrument's Sitara AM335x family and will be shipped as a ready system pre-installed with Debian. The industrial nature of IGT-20 means it is in compliance with common industrial certifications such as CE/FCC, shock and vibration. Another distinction IGT-20 has over SoM is that it accepts a wider range of power inputs ranging from 8 to 25 VDC (SoM usually accepts 5 VDC).



IGT-20 has I/Os that are applicable to a range of industrial grade sensors. It features one USB2.0, one 10/100M LAN, two configurable COM ports (RS-232/422/485) and an optional CAN bus port. In addition to the ports mentioned, there are 4 built-in isolated digital input channels that accept discrete signals from various sensors or buttons/ switches. There are also four built-in isolated digital output channels to control actuators and indicators.



Communication wise, IGT-20 has a mini PCIe slot and a USIM holder allowing it to transmit acquired data and system status via 3G, 4G or WiFi (mini PCIe WiFi module). There is an opening on top of IGT-20 for users to mount the SMA connector of the wireless module. In terms of storage, IGT-20 has dual microSDHC slots, one internal and one external. This design allows users to separate system/ user data and can expedite in OS deployment for mass production. As a gateway, users can take advantage of six programmable status LED indicators and two control buttons to operate IGT-20 without using a keyboard/ mouse.



For more information, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com.