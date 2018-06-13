NeoVirgin Company Prepares New Tightening Gel for Sale in Africa

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --According to Womens Health Concern, vaginal looseness and dryness can affect any woman. However, after the menopause it is very common, affecting more than half of post-menopausal women aged between 50 and 60. Another fact is that before the menopause takes place, approximately 20% of women aged 18-50 experience problems with vaginal dryness. Good news is that today the condition can be effectively treated using lubricants and moisturizers.



Three months ago NeoVirgin company released their female tightening gel in Asia. Then, they announced that the product successfully tightens intimate muscles. Now, the product is available in some African countries as Kenya and Senegal.



About NeoVirgin LLC

NeoVirgin LLC is a company manufacturing beauty and wellness related products.



NeoVirgin gel is enriched with natural ingredients, and designed to eliminate vaginal dryness, narrow the vaginal walls, and increase sensitivity in intimate zone.



The product's active ingredient is Tremella, which is also known as silver ear mushroom. Rich with dietary fibers and Vitamin D, it is highly prized as a youthful skin tonic for a healthy skin. Usually, Chinese women use Tremella to make their skin moist and soft. When used internally, Tremella nourishes the lung, stomach and kidney. The mushroom also strengthens the bones and helps maintain a healthy weight. As an ingredient in NeoVirgin gel's composition, Tremella is used because of its tightening, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and calming properties.