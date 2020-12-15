Nerdforge YouTubers Brighten Up the Pandemic with a LED Face Mask That Pulls Double Duty

Drammen, Norway -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --Just when everyone thought a pandemic couldn't make a how-to video fun, a dynamic duo on YouTube begs to differ. Enter Martina and Hansi, A.K.A. Nerdforge. They're the resourceful and fun Norwegian couple sporting handmade face masks that double as animated billboards. This innovation comes by way of a twenty-something teacher and a computer scientist who's changing the face of COVID-19 with a sewing machine and programmable LED lights. Want to make one? Well, that's the point. Go to Nerdforge on YouTube and get ready for the spotlight.



On their way to the million subscribers they so deserve, Nerdforge makes everything from fantasy film props to electronic projects on their channel. Inventive and gutsy, the couple even builds out a van in ten high-speed minutes. In their most recent post, the LED face mask is controlled by a microcontroller powered by a power bank carried in a pocket. An LED matrix composed of LED strips makes it so any word or shape can be animated to "trip the light fantastic" just underneath one's eyes.



Hansi said, "Our videos are mostly us trying new things. Martina's skill for creating something esthetically pleasing combined with my tech and code interests usually creates some very unique results. Our Harry Potter book nook with interactive lights was a big hit, and so were our wireless music visualizing floor lamps, the DIY desktop mini-fridge, and our favorite, the post-apocalyptic metro station."



To have a look at the LED face mask on Twitter, visit https://twitter.com/TheNerdforge/status/1336978899784380416.



About Nerdforge

Nerdforge is a YouTube channel owned by Martina Langseth and Hans J. Furre. The channel offers entertaining, educational videos.



