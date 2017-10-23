Nolensville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --A whole new level of cool for home and hearth, Nesting Project launched a site that takes those beloved family recipes to a new art form. Just in time for the Holiday Season, RecipeTeaTowels.com allows gift givers the ability to print handwritten recipes on a tea towel for only $15. With a "best gift for the person that has everything" idea for the holidays, the company speaks to the core of what makes life moments memorable; handmade gifts that translate into cherished gifts not soon forgotten. Just think—a favorite family recipe always at hand of grandmother's meatballs ready to use or dad's flaming hot salsa recipe hanging on a hook in the kitchen—all available and proudly on display.



So how does it work? Scan a handwritten recipe via any number of handy apps such as Genius Scan, which can be downloaded from Apple or Google App Stores for free. Once the image is scanned, email it to yourself then upload it to RecipeTeaTowels.com in a jpeg, .jpg, .png, .tif, .bmp, .psd or .pdf format, users will center the recipe on a virtual tea towel, pay, and click order. For those who don't want to do the design work themselves, Nesting Project designers are available to do the design work, and email you a proof for approval, for a small $1 fee. Regardless of the method you choose, this beautiful keepsake will arrive within days for that special person.



For more information visit https://www.recipeteatowels.com.



About Nesting Project LLC

Nesting Project is a life event design and print company, located in Nolensville TN. The company specializes in garment printing, embroidery, and stationery that memorializes the best moments in life.



