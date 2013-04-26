New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Nestle (Pink:NSRGY) recently announced it first-quarter sales. Nestlé CEO Paul Bulcke: “The start to the year reflects the caution we expressed in February. We continue to expect some volatility throughout 2013 but reconfirm our expectation to deliver on our commitments for the full year: top line, bottom line and capital efficiency.”



He added “We are outperforming the market in Europe where consumer sentiment remains low. We are seeing progress in our North American business and we expect to see stronger momentum in key emerging markets. Our global presence, unrivalled category diversity and our proven ability to bring innovative products and services to our consumers allow us to deliver in the short term while at the same time creating the right conditions for continued success over the long term.”



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) announced that it has been awarded a Phase I research grant by the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for approximately $150,000, for advanced development of APDN's anti-counterfeiting platform for military electronics.



The award, granted by the MDA Small Business Innovative Research program (SBIR), aims to develop advanced and innovative methods of placing markings or coatings onto original parts at the time of manufacture, to enable customers at later stages in the supply chain to confirm that the component is authentic.



The project expands on, but is separate from the research and testing supported by the Defense Logistics Agency, a project which prepared the platform now required by DLA for all items in a class of electronics provided by contractors to the agency.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States.



