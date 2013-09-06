New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --Netflix Canada Customers Are Finally Getting The Content They Crave



The online streaming service, Netflix Canada, which allows you to watch unlimited TV online for a monthly subscription, is growing. Great value, Canada only exclusives, Netflix commissioned shows, and a growing list of classics are just some reasons for Netflix's increasing subscriptions. The service launched in 2010, enabling viewers North of the border to enjoy the streaming service made popular in the US.



Moving on from a bumpy start



The teething problems of Netflix in Canada have become history as the availability of shows increases. Following the launch of Netflix Canada in 2010, discrepancies between what was available in the US and what was available in Canada put off many potential subscribers, but that is changing as Netflix increases the number of shows available to users in Canada.



A company spokesperson for Cloud Burst Marketing says: ‘Netflix Canada is finally catching up!’



New shows



Not only is Netflix a great value service, but it also commissions its own shows. If you want to catch up on the latest goings on in the Bluth household in the multiple award-winning show, Arrested Development, the only way you will be able to do so is through a Netflix subscription. What’s more the range of classic shows, such as Futurama, Family Guy and Inspector Morse, is growing and growing.



The tables have truly turned on those early days of limited availability. Now Canadian users are even getting exclusives before US users. Late in 2012, it was announced that Canadian subscribers to Netflix would get sci-fi blockbuster The Hunger Games before users in the US. Being North of the border has its benefits.



Free trial



A free trial with Netflix allows you to sample the streaming services on Netflix Canada network without committing to subscription. You can watch TV online for free. If you do decide its for you, you will be following in the footsteps of many Canadians who enjoy curling up in front of classic TV series and movies through the long Northern winter for a nominal monthly subscription.



About Cloud Burst Marketing

We are a small Internet based content development and distribution services for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. Our online services focus on business to consumer and business to business communications. We mainly deal with the distribution of entertainment services and product launches that are new to the market place. We are committed to delivering only the best quality information to the consumer.



For further information on this topic please go to http://www.netflixfreetrials.com/netflix-canada/