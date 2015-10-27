Nett Solutions Offers Complimentary Full Marketing Analysis for New Clients

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --Nett Solutions (nettsolutions.com) a leading Aliso Viejo, California digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a complimentary comprehensive marketing analysis for all new clients – a $500 value – with no obligation whatsoever.



The goal of marketing analysis is to help customers better understand their online vertical and advertising niche. This enables Nett Solutions to help assess the client's marketing plan and budget from top to bottom in efforts to procure a sustainable, feasible plan-of-action that best benefits their bottom line.



With the online world growing at a breakneck pace, leading think tanks are now predicting that internet sales internationally will eclipse $2 trillion by the year 2017. This accounts for year-over-growth at over 12%, a record-setting number for ecommerce (and any other industry).



With the search engines scrutinizing online marketing practices more than ever before, it's imperative that entities adhere to the biding guidelines that are set forth for white hat marketing tactics. Failure to do so could result in their web pages being black listed, de-ranked or outright banned from the search listings.



Nett Solutions, an Inc. 5000 company, has been helping its customers succeed for over ten years by using a proven and time-tested approach to SEO, PPC and digital marketing that fully adheres to the biding standards, as set forth by Google, Yahoo, Bing and the other major search engines.



"With newer search engine updates being posted all of the time, online businesses need to ensure that they are using a digital marketing agency that they can trust," explained a rep from Nett Solutions. "As a leading SEO firm, our experts are always continuing their education in efforts to assure that we conform to these ever-changing guidelines to help get our clients the most bang for their buck."



Nett Solutions offers white-hat search engine optimization (SEO) services with flat fee, no-hassle pricing. The company also specializes in display ads, boomerang retargeting, website design, search engine placement, social media and much more.



About Nett Solutions

Nett Solutions is a top-rated internet marketing firm that specializes in white-hat, Google Webmaster Approved SEO. They use a hybrid combination of proven and time-tested, search engine friendly techniques to help get their clients top rankings on all major search engines.



