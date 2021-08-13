Network Technology Innovations Specializes in Network Cabling in Rockford and Northbrook, Illinois

Spring Grove, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --Network Technology Innovations, a prominent cable assembly company in the US, offers comprehensive cable, fiber, and network solutions through flexible packages of customized services and products. They supply cabling assemblies to various sectors, including defense, aerospace, rail, broadcast, satellite, telecommunications, and more. The cable assembly is customized, adding extraordinary lengths, colors, and pin-outs into their design, up to well-designed connections, unusual cables, covers, and wires.



They've successfully pulled off several critical and sensitive projects, installing in a variety of settings, including subterranean, harsh, and hazardous locations, all while maintaining data security, speed, and safety.



They offer network cabling in Rockford and Northbrook, Illinois, to function in the toughest of situations without compromising on quality. For that, they avoid the use of inferior materials for the design the clients want. Coaxial, multicore, multipair, power, ribbon, RJ45 patch leads, and other cable assemblies are available from the firm. Each assembly they make passes through a series of rigorous manufacturing tests to ensure that it meets the highest quality standards.



Cat 6 wire and fiber cabling have been a typically structured cabling choice for businesses with significant computer networks, video, and phone networking. Cat 6 wire is the typical cable solution for organizations in and around Pleasant Prairie, WI, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, IL, and the neighboring areas, despite other cabling choices.



According to the company's spokesperson, "Network Technology Innovations provides quality-assured bespoke network cabling, cable assemblies, supplies, and services to the telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, broadcast, and transportation industries. They have a matchless dedication to precision engineering and innovation, and they use their extensive experience and expert knowledge in bespoke cable assembly design and manufacture to provide the ideal solution – seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with practical applications to meet their infrastructure requirements."



For more information on network wiring in Rockford and Elgin, Illinois, visit https://networktechnologyinnovations.com/.



Call 815.790.3891 for details.



About The Network Technology Innovations

The Network Technology Innovations offers commendable low voltage solutions to the people of Buffalo Grove, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, McHenry, Northbrook, and many of their nearby regions.