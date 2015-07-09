Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2015 --Due to the advent of wearable medical devices, the greatest shifting trend is observed in the commercialization and commoditization of EEG devices. Manufacturers such as Emotiv and Neurosky are introducing disruptive devices that can be used and interpreted easily by a user which is increasing awareness of neurological disorders at an unprecedented level. This will bring about a large demand for EEG devices in the near future. SA-BRC sees strong potential in four product areas that are commoditization of EEG as a wearable device, magnetoencephalography and expanding applications, non-invasive intra-cranial pressure monitoring and transcranial Doppler. The electroencephalography market is highly fragmented with a large number of local and regional players. Compumedics and Covidien are observed to be the only companies operating in multiple segments within the neurophysiological monitoring devices market, thus exhibiting wider reach in this market. An EEG device is compact and can be made ambulatory or portable. There are several factors that decide the cost of the device. All devices map electrical activity, yet software applications determine the number of functions that can be utilized which decide the cost of the device. An EEG test cost varies greatly from US$ 100 to US$ 500 in United States, approximately GBP 10 to GBP 25 in United Kingdom and approximately US$ 30 in India. The cost of the EEG device ranges from US$ 3,500 to US$ 10,000 over the world. North America and Europe account for over 67.1% of the global market for EEG devices. The distribution of the market can be attributed to the low awareness and intensity of research activities in the field of neurology and neuromonitoring segment.



The MEG is more accurate than an EEG due to reduced effect of skin and tissue interference in magnetic fields, a characteristic that is encouraging the growth of the market. That being said, the device is several times more expensive than an EEG system and hence has a severe drawback for growth of sales. Elekta and CTF MEG Technologies hold most of the market share of which Elekta has succeeded in controlling the maximum market share. Installation of MEG systems by Asian counterparts has gone mostly unnoticed; however SA-BRC analysis suggests installation of approximately 100 systems worldwide currently. Considering the growth in number of neurodiagnostic laboratories, positive estimates anticipate installation of over 30 MEG systems each year across the world.



