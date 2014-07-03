Neuroprotective Products Market Analyzed by Allied Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Neuroprotective products are used in protecting the brain neurons from injury or degeneration. They are extremely helpful in treatment of several CNS disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injuries and Parkinson's disease. Since the risk of Neurodegenerative diseases increases with age, Neurodegenerative diseases are common among the aged population. Further, with a rise in the life span of the population, there is greater scope for the Neuroprotective products market. Increasing incidences of brain injuries due to road accidents are also driving the market growth. However, strict government regulations, high rate of failure of the drugs in the clinical trials and requirement of high investment would impede the market growth.



In terms of drugs, the market is segmented into Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Ion Channel Modulators, Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Apoptotic Agents, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Mitochondrial Dysfunction Regulators, Neurotropic Factors, Ion Channel Modulators, Anti Excitotoxic Agents , Metal Ion Chelators Free Radical Trappers, and others.



To Browse complete report visit: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neuroprotective-products-market



NMDA receptor antagonists and Cholinesterase inhibitors are used in the treatment of Alzheimers. Since Alzheimers occurs at a high rate, the above two drugs are expected to lead the market.



The Neuroprotective products are used in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Brain injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Retinal disorders, Huntington's disease, Neuropathies, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and other disorders affecting the nervous system.



Around 60,000 cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed in North America every year. Hence, North America dominates the market for Neuroprotective products. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness growth in the Neuroprotective products market due to rising number of cases of neurodegenerative diseases.



The report provides detailed information regarding strategies employed by the key market players . Key firms include:-



Genervon Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical,Ceregene

BHRPharma LLC

Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Allon therapeutics, Inc.

Bionure Inc



