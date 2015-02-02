Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --NeuroLaunch, the world's first startup accelerator program for neuroscience companies, will hold its first Investor Demo Day on February 3, 2015. Investor Demo Day is a targeted investor showcase for the six startups completing the NeuroLaunch accelerator program, and will also feature approximately 20 poster presentations from top neuro-startups from around the world, as well as panels with thought leaders on "Investment Horizons in Neuroscience" and "The Future of Neuro-Wearables."



These companies were selected from over 60 applications worldwide to join the first cohort of NeuroLaunch in Fall 2014. NeuroLaunch companies were given access to seed funding, world-class mentors, a 90-day tailored curriculum for business model validation, strategic partnerships and direct introductions to investors. Half of these companies came to NeuroLaunch from the Atlanta; the remainder hailed from Boston, New Haven (Connecticut), and Barcelona (Spain).



NeuroLaunch Investor Demo Day (Fall 2014 Cohort)

February 3, 2015, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM, cocktail reception following

Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

www.NeuroLaunch.com/DemoDay



Media Interview Opportunities Available With Spokespersons from the Following Companies Before Demo Day or on Feb. 3.



- Christopher Klaus, NeuroLaunch co-founder and serial entrepreneur

- Dr. Jordan Amadio, NeuroLaunch co-founder and resident physician in neurosurgery at Emory University



The NeuroLaunch portfolio companies being featured include:



- Brainchild (Atlanta-based) A neuro-wearable device platform for tracking and gamification of human infant brain development. http://brainchildtech.org/

- Cognition Medical (Boston-based) A next-generation neuro-endovascular device employing novel technology to improve patient outcomes after acute ischemic stroke. http://www.cognitionmedical.com/

- Intellimedix (Atlanta-based) An algorithmic platform enabling personalized genomics to treat epilepsy and other disorders. http://intellimedix.com/

- Mint Labs (Barcelona, Spain-based) The future of cloud-based, three-dimensional neuroimaging for research and neurosurgical planning. http://www.mint-labs.com/

- NeuroCruitment (Atlanta-based) A comprehensive system for radically streamlining clinical trials recruitment for neuro and other markets. http://neurocruitment.com/

- Safe Heart (Atlanta-based) Mobile-friendly peripherals for vital signs monitoring and neuroscience-based gamification of prevention strategies for stroke and other diseases. http://safeheartus.com/#mobipre



If you are interested in your startup neuroscience company applying for the Summer 2015 cohort APPLY HERE - NeuroLaunch Summer cohort.



About NeuroLaunch

Amidst the growing number of successful startup accelerators around the globe, NeuroLaunch is unique for providing a curriculum, environment and roster of mentors customized for neuroscience-related companies. Its mission is to build a long-term community of stakeholders around neuro-innovation. Learn more about NeuroLaunch at: http://www.NeuroLaunch.com; Twitter @NeuroLaunch; Facebook.com/NeuroLaunch.



For More Details: Atlanta Daybook