Nevada Bob's Scotland Shares New Licence Models to Help Entrepreneurs Profit More

Aberdeen, Scotland -- 09/14/2015 -- The golf equipment specialist, Nevada Bob's Scotland, has been in business since 1998. They have established their first golf equipment shop in the city of Aberdeen as Nevada Bob's Aberdeen and has now grown to branch out in Perth and Dundee as well, becoming what it is now known as Nevada Bob's Scotland. Their professional take on providing the latest equipment from top quality suppliers earned them a good reputation amongst golfers, casual or professional.



The company has grown to have a strong and stable presence in the market. To accommodate the growing demand of their services, as well listening to customer enquiries and feedback, they have now developed a licencing system that allows any interested individual to start a business under the Nevada Bob's brand. This allows them not only to use the company's brand, trade their stocks, or utilize their strong online influence, but also gain more visibility, marketing solutions and exclusive deals. By becoming licenced under the brand, the audience or customers that have been familiar with the company's brand can naturally be theirs as well.More information on this can be found through www.nbscotland.com, the company's website. Alternatively, there are other partnering options are also available as well.



Also known for having the latest golf equipment, Nevada Bob's has a fitting centre called a "Swingzone" where they use the Trackman launch monitor technology to customize a customer's fitting to their specifications. The company also provides coaching by a professional which can be availed through their shop.



Nevada Bob's Scotland also specialise in corporate golf events via branded soft goods and hardware. From branded merchandise to the golf balls, they aim to provide prices that are very competitive. Whatever the event or organisation that requires their products and services, they assure customers that they will uphold the highest standards.



With over 40 years' worth of heritage in their history, Nevada Bob's Scotland has then become one of the golfer's preferred choice. They are known for maintaining a consistent professional service and provide reliable quality products. They also share expert advice and cater to any new golfer's concerns or enquires.



About Nevada Bob's Scotland

Nevada Bob's Scotland is a golf equipment company that provides a wide range of quality merchandise for small players or even corporate events. Garry Russell can be contacted via email at info@nbscotland.com or by phone through 01224 313880. Their office can be located at Nevada Bobs, Springfield Road, Aberdeen, AB15 7SE.