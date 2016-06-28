Nevada Dentist Helps Las Vegas Patients Find Permanent Relief from Chronic Headaches, Migraines, and TMJ Pain

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Las Vegas dentist Dr. Robert Earl is helping local patients who struggle with chronic TMJ pain, headaches, and migraines find relief from their symptoms without drugs or invasive measures using the latest system from TruDenta. This drug-free, needle-free, and pain-free system was developed to provide lasting pain relief with therapeutic treatments for patients who have been struggling with jaw and facial pain. Dr. Earl is one of few dentists in Nevada to offer this advanced process for patients.



Bite imbalances are often the root cause of headaches and migraines, TMJ disorder, and other conditions like tinnitus or vertigo and dizziness. The jaw is one of the most delicate, yet complex joints in the human body that affects many nerves and ligaments in the face and neck. Until recently, many patients with these conditions and symptoms had to rely on prescription drugs or bulky mouth guards and methods to reduce their pain, however, many were still left with significant discomfort. The TruDenta method is based on an advanced assessment and treatment process using the latest technology to help patients eliminate their pain and symptoms for good.



Using the TruDenta process, Dr. Earl helps patients assess their condition using a 5-step process that involves a bite force analysis with T-Scan technology, a range of motion analysis, headache history form, muscle exam, and a head health questionnaire. Once Dr. Earl has thoroughly assessed the patient's condition, he then uses a proven method to treat the patient that involves ultrasound technology, trigger point therapy, electrocurrent therapy, and low-level laser treatments. These advanced, painless, and non-invasive methods work to stimulate and reduce inflammation of the musculature, nerves, and tissue to reduce pain and improve range of motion.



Patients who undergo TruDenta therapy report impressive results with the process, noting their surprise and relief that their pain and discomfort is eliminated without having to rely on prescription or over-the-counter drugs as well as oral appliances like mouth guards.



About Dr. Robert Earl

Having spent more than 40 years as a practicing dentist, Dr. Earl is known as one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Las Vegas area. Throughout his career, Dr. Earl has remained heavily involved in the latest techniques and methods in the industry, and today is a leader in advanced TMD treatments, helping patients overcome headaches, migraines, sleep apnea, and snoring. Dr. Earl is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Creighton Dental School. He is a member of the ADA, the Nevada Dental Association, and several other professional dental associations.



