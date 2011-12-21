Consumer Protection Information for Nevada Now Available at CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2011 --Consumers who are educated about the common dangers in the payday loan industry can avoid being taken advantage of by unscrupulous lenders. The new consumer protection page launched by CashAdvance.com helps to eliminate that problem. Individuals in the state of Nevada now have access to free information online regarding laws and regulations for Nevada cash advances.



Consumers who aren’t aware of the laws and regulations governing payday loans are vulnerable to being scammed by con artists posing as legitimate lenders. With the launch of the new consumer protection pages at CashAdvance.com, individuals can learn about the payday loan industry and how to identify legitimate companies. Knowing this will minimize the chances of falling prey to con artists.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages offer a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Nevada Consumer Protection page offers information about agencies that offer protection services for consumers as well. These instituted agencies can answer questions not answered on the resource section of the site and can be used to identify legitimate payday loan companies. The consumer protection page also shares links that lead consumers to a legitimate Nevada cash advance opportunity. Nevada residents can find consumer protection agency mailing addresses, email addresses and phone numbers available on the site. Nevada consumers are encouraged to use the resources and information made available at CashAdvance.com in order to better manage their finances and to detect scam artists posing as payday lenders. Consumers also can learn about market interest rates, payday loan contracts and rules governing defaults. With this information in hand, Nevada consumers will be better equipped to safeguard themselves when seeking a payday loan.



"Our Nevada Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Nevada, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.