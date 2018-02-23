Never Lose Anything Under the Couch Again with the Gap Bumper

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2018 --Gap Bumper, the revolutionary new shield that stops things from rolling under and getting lost under the couch, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Anyone with a pet or child, knows how easy toys and other objects can often roll under the couch and get stuck or lost. This is followed by having to get down on the floor on hands and knees and use a broomstick to try and fish it out. The Gap Bumper is a breakthrough solution to this common problem.



"My dog Brody was full of energy and constantly playing with his abundance of toys in the house. Every couple of minutes something was bound to go under the couch and Brody would start his insanely high pitched bark until someone got down on their hands and knees and retrieved it for him," says inventor Tracy Cener on the inspiration behind the project. "We had to start stacking things around the couch so his toys wouldn't go under. I started realizing that all of my friends with pets and children had this same exact problem and thats when I came up with Gap Bumper."



Gap Bumper creates a strong shield for the gap under furniture to keep things from rolling underneath. The stainless steel body allows it to wrap around any size furniture legs without any cutting or measuring. It is 10 feet long and 3 feet high enabling it to fit under most standard couches. The strong steel along with the rubber casing is powerful enough to withstand any toy, bottle or ball thrown at it. The flexible steel also makes it easy to wrap up for shipping and storing.



"Not only does it help families with children and pets that lose toys under the couch and elderly people who can't get down on all fours, it also helps keep dirt from getting under the couch," adds Cener. "No more moving furniture to clean and finding tinsel from Christmas 9 months ago!"



The Gap Bumper is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2s21AJd.



About Gap Bumper

Gap Bumper was started by Tracy Cener just trying to find a solution to her own problem. She moved to Los Angeles with her husband after graduating from Rutgers University with a Business Degree.



For more information on Gap Bumper please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/531933934/gap-bumper.