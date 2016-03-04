New 4-in-1 EnviHome Super Zoodle Slicer Vegetable Spiralizer Launches on Amazon

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --A new vegetable spiralizer has been launched on Amazon that reduces waste by up to 50%. The 4-in-1 EnviHome Super Zoodle Slicer Vegetable Spiralizer provides the perfect product for healthy eating and fun cooking. Its retail price is $29.90 but currently available for $14.97 with the limited discount price.



The company behind the new and improved spiralizer looked at the other products on the market to introduce one that is stronger and easier to use. It comes with four blades, ceramic peeler, and a cleaning brush.



The 4-in-1 EnviHome Super Zoodle Slicer Vegetable Spiralizer, which would make a great present for a loved one, provides a great way to introduce healthy eating into the household. The Ultra-sharp Japanese premium grade 304 stainless steel blades make fun meals and making shapes easy. It can produce a wide variety of noodles, chips, ribbons and curly fries from a wide-array of vegetables and fruits. These fun shapes will encourage children to eat healthy food and encourage them to get involved in the preparation process.



The Vegetable Spiralizer has become an important product in the kitchen in recent years. It allows a person who wants to lose weight by introducing vegetables into their diet.



When ordering the product from Amazon, the purchaser will receive:



- enviHome Spiralizer

- 4 removable blades

- Blades removal tool

- Deep-penetrating finger-guard cap

- Ceramic fruit and vegetable peeler

- Flexible cleaning brush

- Printed color manual

- Lifetime replacement warranty



Since being launched on Amazon, it has received five star reviews, which includes a review from Trevis Peters who said:



"Got this vegetable spiralizer as a gift from my sister. The packaging is very nice and comes with the spiralizer, assortment of blade types, ceramic peeler, instructions and cleaning scrubby.



I cook a lot, and I like that this doesn't take up too much space.



So I was totally thrilled when I could actually accomplish several different functions without making a mess in my kitchen. I could peel, slice, julienne and spiral cut with this all-in-one tool. So many uses, so little space, LOVE IT!



So I decided to try this zucchini noodles and shrimp recipe tonight, and it totally exceeded my expectations! This was absolutely delicious recipe & took less than 15 mins. I really recommend it for those who is trying to eat healthily. Cut your pasta calories and cooking time in half!"



EnviHome are so confident in their product they are offering a full guarantee. To learn more about the new and improved vegetable spiralizer, please visit http://envihomespiralizer.com



About New 4-in-1 EnviHome Super Zoodle Slicer Vegetable Spiralizer

All-New 4-in-1 enviHome Super Zoodle Slicer Vegetable Spiralizer - The Best 4-Blade Veggie Spiral Cutter Available in 2016 - Zucchini Spaghetti Pasta Noodle Maker with Redesigned Cap & Ceramic Peeler