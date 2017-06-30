New 4th of July Mattress Sale Guide Released by What's the Best Bed

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Independence Day marks the peak of summer, and it also brings the best time of the season to save on all types of necessities. For people in the market for better sleep, What's The Best Bed just published their guide to 2017's 4th of July mattress sales, complete with savvy tips and a listing of deals from major stores and online retailers.



In the guide, "How to Find the Best 4th of July Mattress Sales," readers find an informative introduction to the types of discounts retailers offer and their pros and cons. This year, the trends focus on freebies with purchase, rebates, flat discounts and "doorbuster" promotional mattresses.



Several sales from a variety of national retailers are listed, with essential mattress details and pricing, providing a helpful overview and springboard for further research. The listings come from retailer ads and websites, press releases, and other reliable sources, updated as of June 29.



4th of July mattress sales from places like Macy's and Sears are presented in detail, with information on specific beds and storewide specials on brands like Sealy and Beautyrest. Brand-direct online offers from Amerisleep, Serta, and others are also featured, along with advertised specials from top mattress showrooms Mattress Firm and Sleepy's.



Among the sales currently available, readers can find a wide variety of options (from under $1000 to higher-end luxury offerings), presenting savings opportunities for every budget and sleep preference. This year, affordable high-quality memory foam and hybrid mattresses seem to be the stars of the show though, with highlighted offers on Amerisleep, Serta and Beautyrest beds.



The article also aims to educate readers on how to compare sales and spot the best potential savings. Editors describe things to watch for. For example, a lack of detail on mattress specifications and tricky fine print may lead to buyer's remorse. Readers also find a few pointers for coming away with the best deal on a new bed this summer.



The July 4th sale guide is available in full on the What's The Best Bed website, along with several other guides on different mattress types and brand comparisons.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.