New 4th of July Sale Guide from Best Mattress Reviews Simplifies Shopping

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Need to replace a worn out mattress this summer? Retailers big and small offer some of their best deals of the year during 4th of July mattress sales, making the upcoming holiday a perfect time to shop.



Since it can be difficult sorting through ads and deals all over town, bed blog Best Mattress Reviews publishes an annual guide comparing a wide range of beds and brands. In the article, "2017 Guide to July 4th Mattress Sales," readers find helpful tips on mattress shopping, deals from several national retailers, and a selection of top picks compared in depth, updated as of June 29.



The article features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy's, and Sears, mattress showroom giant Mattress Firm and national online retailers Amerisleep, Serta, and others. Details come from store websites, press releases and ads.



Convenient tables compare a featured selection of 15-plus beds by mattress type (innerspring, memory foam, or adjustable bed sets), sorted by price to make it easy to find options in specific budget ranges.



From the offers collected, Best Mattress Reviews provides four as their "Top Picks" of the season for readers looking for a quick suggestion to start their search. Innerspring mattresses come from Sears and Macy's, and memory foam from Amerisleep and Serta. These best-rated picks are all in the mid-price range with better than average reviews and good quality.



Best Mattress Reviews' guide explains that sales tend to begin the week before the July 4th holiday and last until the actual holiday offering a few days to compare and pick the best bed. However, the website recommends browsing and getting an idea of mattress preferences well in advance of sales to avoid buyer's remorse.



Interested readers can find more helpful information on beds in Best Mattress Reviews prior guides to in-depth bed reviews, choosing mattresses for adjustable beds, healthy sleep tips and other topics.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.