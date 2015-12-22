New 5G Series Tractors from Construction Equipment Major John Deere

Goldston, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --John Deere (www.deere.com), a well known manufacturer of construction equipment has introduced a new 5G Series tractors for specialty crops like orchards and vineyards. These new tractors are technologically advanced, narrow and highly maneuverable that meets the final Tier 4 engine emission requirements. "The 5G Series Tractors build on the success of the 5EN Series to offer customers more choices for their specialty applications," elaborated Christopher Lammie, product manager, John Deere. He further continued, "With two chassis widths for narrow (5GN) and vineyard (5GV) applications, the 5G Series Tractors bring John Deere utility tractor performance into specialty row applications."



Sharing technical specifications about this new series of tractors, the company official said that they have been designed to offer numerous benefits to vineyard producers. The new models 5GV and 5GN have varying widths of 40.5" and 52", reducing the chances of damage to the crops to a great extent. With an improved fuel tank capacity, tighter turning radius and increased cab width, these machines have been created to reduce operator effort, time and fuel consumption. These tractors also come with stronger engine performance with 90 and 100 horsepower models along with Intelligent Power Management. With several other advanced technical features, this 5G series tractors are certainly several notches above their previous counterparts. You can get in touch with Construction Equipment Parts Co. for more information on this new equipment range from John Deere.