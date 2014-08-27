New A-PDF Word to PDF for Converting MS Office to PDF in Simple Steps

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Conversion of word files into PDF documents is lot easier now with the new tool brought by A-PDF.com. The conversion is fast and efficient. It allows batch PDF to Word conversions and one can simply achieve high quality works. One can simply drag all word files to the file list and can convert the documents into the PDF format.



According to the spokesperson of A-PDF.com, the Word to PDF tool accurately and quickly creates fully-formatted PDF documents. The PDF converter gives amazingly accurate results and helps retain the original formats and layouts of the word files. This is the reason why doc files with graphics and tables can be accurately converted into the PDF format and because of which this software is becoming a popular tool among its users.



The tool is also drawing attention to its hot directory monitoring capabilities. A user can set up a monitored directory and all MS word files written to that directory will be converted into PDF upon saving. All conversions will be recorded in the log file. This is an amazing feature that is making this tool more valuable for the users.



There are several other features that are making this Word to PDF software more useful for the modern users. Businesses can use the tool for adding their watermark and metadata in the converted PDF files, helping them to maintain the exceptionality of the documents. One can also add security to protect the documents.



Organizations need to convert a variety of MS Word files into the PDF format from time to time. A quick and efficient conversion solution can help save time and money and will also improve the business operations. The software is available at a reasonable price with a free license. Moreover, it is available with a 30-day money back guarantee and unsatisfied users can claim the money back within 30 days of the purchase. One can also download the trial version of the software to learn more about its features. The trial version is available for download at the link http://www.a-pdf.com/word-to-pdf/index.htm.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com offers a wide variety of PDF tools, including pdf auto mail sender, pdf to flash converter, pdf splitter, word to pdf converter, pdf merger, pdf text extractor, pdf mailer and other utilities. They have more than 60 products in their portfolio which are easy to use and are available at affordable prices. One can download the software for a free trial and can place an order online for purchasing them with license.