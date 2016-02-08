New A2B Anti-Aging Bed - Available Now from Mattress Quote

Winter Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Mattress Quote are offering customers an opportunity to purchase the A2B Anti-Aging Bed, a revolutionary new mattress that is more a health and well-being product than a piece of bedroom furniture! A free gift is available now for those that call Mattress Quote for a quote for the Information Age technology bed, which is manufactured by a company that takes social responsibility very seriously.



The A2B Anti-Aging Bed can help to increase oxygen in the body, neutralize free radicals, and increase circulation around the body, with the aim of improving overall health and wellness. The bed's designers recognize the importance of sleep in achieving optimum health, particularly as we get older.



In fact, Mattress Quote acknowledges that a good night's sleep is essential to everyone - whatever their age, build or sleeping pattern. They stock all the major mattress brands currently available, at 50-80% less than the retail price, tax-free, meaning that they offer the best prices nationwide. All mattresses are brand-new, factory sealed, and factory first original genuine products, with full manufacturer's warranty, law tags, and serial number to guarantee authenticity. Mattress Quote offers 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee, and a 100 Night Rest Happy guarantee on their mattresses, as well as free standard shipping.



The customer support team can be called on 888-786-8321, or for those that like to shop online at their convenience, Mattress Quote has a simple, user-friendly way of finding exactly the right mattress. Customers can search by brand, budget, comfort, size or mattress type. And if mattress shoppers are tempted to try the A2B Anti-Aging bed, they can learn more online or call the customer support team. Mattress Quote is offering a free 90 night trial with their A2B sleep kit, free shipping and returns across the continental U.S., and 0% finance so their customers do not have to wait to get hold of their Anti-Aging bed.



The age-defying technology is included in the Original Bed series, the A2B Anti-Aging Bed, the A3B Air Bed, and the A4B Adjustable Bed, depending on requirements. Mattress Quote is available to discuss individual requirements and give quotes for a bed that some believe could be the health and well-being product of the century!