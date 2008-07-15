New Açai Drink Packs Make Brazilian Superberry Portable, Affordable and Easy to Use

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- The Brazilian açai berry, increasingly recognized for its antioxidant and other health benefits, took another big step into U.S. markets today with the introduction of Açai Daily Drink Packs.



Manufactured by Easy Drink Pack LLC of Norcross, Georgia, the açai packs contain a powdered, freeze-dried form of the berry’s pulp – the best way, says EDP, to capture powerful nutrients without introducing sugar or other additives.



“As more health-conscious people learn about açai, we think they’ll welcome a pure product that’s so portable and easy to use,” said EDP CEO Matt Francis. “We’re saying there’s no need for scoops or jars or bulky bottles – our customers can just open a tube and pour açai powder into their favorite drink.”



EDP also touts affordability in its new product, which Francis said will cost a typical consumer “less than a dollar a day – far less than other açai products on the market.”



The açai (pronounced “ah-sigh-ee”) berry has recently been hailed as a “superfood” by the American Cancer Center and showcased in print, television and online media by Oprah Winfrey, Rachael Ray and others. The berries grow atop palm trees native to South America.



Rich in omega acids, açai pulp also delivers twice the antioxidant content of blueberries, long regarded as a powerhouse fruit. University of Florida scientists recently observed an açai extract destroying human cancer cells.



The new Açai Daily Drink Packs are USDA certified fully organic and natural, said EDP operations director Donald Browney. “Plus, our production process is organized end-to-end along the highest health and environmental standards.”



EDP’s suppliers use sustainable harvesting techniques, facilities built to HAACP food-safety codes, and 99% recycled boxes. “And they don’t skimp on the process – even though heat-drying is less expensive, it damages the açai’s nutritional benefits, so we insist on freeze-drying.





