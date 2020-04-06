Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2020 --Clout Home Services ("Clout"), a premier provider of residential heating and air conditioning services in the North Metro Atlanta market, today announced the company has completed the acquisition of JL Mechanical Heating & Air ("JL Mechanical'). JL Mechanical's proficiency in the new construction and commercial space combined with Clout's booming residential replacement and service division will allow us to deliver even more value to customers in the Atlanta area. Superior industry knowledge and training of our installers and technicians give us a competitive advantage by educating our customers and equipping them to make the best decisions on complete home comfort solutions.



The acquired company JL Mechanical, based in Cumming, GA, was formed in 2005, specializes in new construction installations, basement finishes, additions, and light commercial HVAC, including shopping centers and restaurants.



Clout Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Elliott says, "There were obvious synergies between the two companies, and we couldn't be more excited about JL Mechanical joining the Clout brand. John and his team align with our core principles of delivering the highest quality of workmanship with a clear focus on customer satisfaction. With their proficiency in the new construction and commercial space combined with our booming residential replacement and service division, will allow us to deliver even more value to customers in the Atlanta area."



John Luchetti, Owner of JL Mechanical Heating and Air says, "We have enjoyed working with Clout and watching them grow and this was the perfect fit at the perfect time. Their values surrounding customers and employees closely align with ours, and we could not be more excited about what the future will bring."



About Clout Home Services

Clout Home Services, locally owned and operated, is a premier provider of Heating and Cooling services in the North Metro Atlanta area. Clout's priority is to provide a modern, safe and predictable homeowner experience from booking to project sign-off. They are also experts in Indoor Air Quality, Solar Energy and Home Automation.



For more information, please visit www.cloutair.com.



Contact:

Ryan Elliott

470-795-6100

HELLO@CLOUTAIR.COM