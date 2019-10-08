New Administrator Named at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --Dustin Lipson has been named the new administrator of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and will oversee the hospital's day-to-day operations in his new role.



Lipson will work with Katy Welkie, who remains the CEO of Primary Children's Hospital and will expand her role to oversee pediatrics throughout the Intermountain Healthcare system as the new vice president of children's health.



"Dustin is a talented leader who is passionate about pediatrics, children's health, and Primary Children's Hospital. I look forward to continuing to work with him to fulfill our mission," Welkie said. "He is one of the most mission-driven individuals I know. He's committed to continuing the great work of Primary Children's Hospital and keeping 'The Child First and Always' in all that we do."



Lipson has worked as a Primary Children's operations officer since 2013. In that role, Lipson was accountable for services including surgery, cardiology, imaging, laboratory, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation, and telehealth.



Lipson helped develop new ways to bring Primary Children's services closer to families in communities throughout the Primary Children's 400,000-square-mile service area, which is one of the nation's largest.



Lipson joined Intermountain Healthcare in 2011 as an Intermountain fellow, after which he was hired as the director of healthcare transformation. He previously worked more than a decade at GE Capital in numerous national and global leadership roles.



Welkie has served as administrator/CEO of Primary Children's Hospital since 2012. She has more than 35 years of specialized experience in pediatrics at Intermountain Healthcare in roles including intensive care nurse, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer at Primary Children's Hospital.



Under her leadership, Primary Children's Hospital accelerated its recognition as one of the nation's best children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The Primary Children's network also has grown dramatically, bringing high quality pediatric care closer to home for children across the state of Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Alaska.



"Katy already has helped position Intermountain nationally as a leader in pediatric care and will now strengthen our focus on keeping kids healthy and thriving in all aspects of their lives," Intermountain Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Allen said.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.