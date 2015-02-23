New ADT Pulse Security System Offered by iHome Alarm Systems

Arcadia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --If you are one of those home owners who are always worrying about the security of your property, installing the latest alarm system is very important. While there are a lot of options available, the most widely used today is the ADT alarm system because of its high technology and innovation. iHome Alarm Systems is an authorized dealer of ADT alarm security and offers different packages depending on the need of the property owners. ADT also comes with monitoring services such as burglar alarm, carbon monoxide, fire and smoke, flood and temperature monitoring, a panic button and emergency services.



Home automation is possible with iHome Alarm Systems' ADT Pulse. The owner needs a gadget such as smartphone, tablet or computers to be able to control the security system anywhere, anytime of the day. With a gadget at your fingertips, you have the ability to arm and disarm the alarm system even when you are not at home. You can receive security alerts for any unwelcome intruders or anything that will set off your alarm. You can also adjust the thermostats, control lighting and appliances inside the house. You can even lock and unlock your doors. All of these features are included in the ADT alarm system.



iHome Alarm Systems offers clients four different packages, namely, the value package, cellular package, premium package and expanded package. With an installed security system, homeowners may be able to save on insurance by up to 20%. The company offers personalized services ensuring that the clients' needs and budget are taken into consideration. Customers may also request for a next day installation and send queries through their website.



To know more about ADT and iHome Alarm Systems, visit their website at http://www.ihomealarmsystems.com/



The website also offers home security tips and a thorough explanation of the ADT security systems.



About iHome Alarm Systems

iHome Alarm Systems is a security company offering personalized security services specializing in ADT monitoring services. The company is an ADT authorized dealer and covers California and other states such as Florida and Nevada. For questions and inquiries, you may e-mail them at info@ihomealarmsystems.com or call them at 888-381-1562. The company's business address is at 128 E Huntington Drive Unit B, Arcadia, CA 91006.



To know more about ADT and the packages they offer, you may check out their website at http://www.ihomealarmsystems.com