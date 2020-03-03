New Advanced View Feature Gives Cryptocurrency Traders a Leg Up on the Cryptohopper Platform

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Making it even easier for crypto traders who prefer semi-automatic trading to do what they do best, Cryptohopper announces a new feature. Among other benefits, to revolutionize the process of placing manual buy and sell orders, the crypto trading platform has upped the ante on their dashboard. Enter the new Advanced View feature; it's everything a trader needs, all in one view. With superior performance on point, Cryptohopper again offers its users more than what they're used to on their exchange.



The new Advanced View feature allows users who trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies manually to, in addition to regular stop-loss, immediately set a take-profit. They can also utilize trailing stop-loss, trailing stop-buy, and place an order by selecting a place-in directly through the order book. Moreover, filled buy orders directly show up in traders' positions so they can track profits. Making it even more straightforward to manage accounts and track profits, the entrance of the Trading View widget also allows users to analyze the market, while visually seeing your orders in TradingView.



For more information, visit https://www.cryptohopper.com.



About Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper offers an automated crypto trading platform that allows users to upgrade their crypto trading. Started by two brothers in September 2017, Cryptohopper enables users to connect their exchange account so their funds will be displayed, and they will be ready to start crypto trading seamlessly.



Contact:

Henk-Jan Sterenberg

Press & Partnerships, Cryptohopper

press@cryptohopper.com



Website:

https://www.cryptohopper.com



Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptohopper?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptohopper/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptohopper/

Telegram: https://t.me/CryptohopperGroup

Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/qdv6RJx

Medium: https://medium.com/@cryptohopper