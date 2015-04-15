Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has released the AdWords Profiler, a tool that enables businesses to get detailed information about the Google AdWords campaigns of their competitors. Armed with that information, businesses can improve their own Google AdWords campaigns, reach more customers, and save money.



COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE HELPS BUSINESSES TO GAIN AN ADVANTAGE



"Some people think that it's not right to spy on the campaigns of other people", said André Voget, SEOprofiler CEO. "The reality is that analyzing the Google AdWords campaigns of competitors can lead to great improvements in your own campaigns. Competitive intelligence is crucial if you don't want to be left behind."



ACCESS TO MILLIONS OF KEYWORDS



The AdWords Profiler provides access to massive amounts of data for millions of domains and keywords. This enables businesses to:



- Reveal their competitors' AdWords strategies and their budgets.

- Analyze the ads and the keywords of their competitors.

- Discover new competitors and find new keywords.

- Internationalize their AdWords campaigns.



MANY MORE HELPFUL TOOLS



About The AdWords Profiler

The AdWords Profiler is one of many powerful search engine optimization tools that businesses can access in SEOprofiler. Users get access to a complete SEO suite that offers tools for keyword research, link analysis and improvement, result checking, website analytics, social media, and more.



A free trial is available on the company website at http://www.seoprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.