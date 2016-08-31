New-Age Thrilling SciFi VR Shooter Game 'Cooper - Back to Space VR'

Wetschewell, Monchengladbach -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --An ardent game developer from Germany, Dennis Mergner, has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his new-age SciFi VR Shooter game "Cooper- Back to Space VR". Assuring an unforgettable adventure for the gamers, the game speaks of a host exciting elements like fight with aliens, space crafts and so on.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise 25,000 Euro by September 23, 2016.



"A passionate video gamer myself, I have always dreamt of developing my own video game someday and after working hard with Unreal Engine 4 and other cutting edge software programs- I am finally able to materialize my dream vision. 'Cooper- Back to Space VR' is a state of the art video game themed on the wonders of Science Fiction and Virtual Reality and you are promised of an unforgettable thrill here. I have backed the game with several interesting elements such as edgy motion capture animations, unique soundtrack by the famous JHSoundtracks and 2 pro voice actors would be lending their voice in the game. I have tried my best to ensure a mindboggling experience. But such a futuristic technology-rich project demands solid financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Mergner while announcing the crowdfunding campaign.



The protagonist of the game is Commander James Cooper who is a brave Space Marine from Federation of the Human Races. The game starts with Cooper waking up in an infirmary, completely disoriented & with no past memories. However, as his much needed guide, he gets the VR Intelligence bracelet Corry who helps him to escape that infirmary to get back to Federation of the Human Races, where he will get his memories back to meet his predestination. The game looks promising with several highlights- such as fight against aliens, robots & humans, visits to alien and human space stations, flying of space crafts, interaction with the world in an intuitive way, pro voice synchronization and many such delights.



The game is presently meant for HTC Vive but Mergner is also looking forward to customize the game for other popular VR devices like Oculus Rift.



"Funds gathered from the crowdfunding campaign will help me to cover the various pro touches I have applied for this game, like amazing animations, exclusive soundtracks, full voice sync by professional voice artists etc. Also, the funds would of much need to support my endeavor to develop the game for many other VR devices, added to HTC Vive."



A cool host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include exclusive game desktop wallpapers, opportunity to have name appeared in game credits, digital art book with premium 3D rendition of the game, accession to game beta, 1 Lanyard in game style, T-shirt in game style, digital copy of the soundtrack, copy of the game, and so on. Further donations reaching to 500-800 Euros and more would be exclusively honored with the additional rewards of access to game Alpha, printed art book with 3D renditions of the game and the opportunity to be presented as a 3D animated character in the game.



To show your support for "Cooper- Back to Space VR", visit the campaign here.