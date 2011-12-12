New AlienHaus Music Group Launched

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2011 --Former concert promoter, Rick Rantz, has launched the AlienHaus Music Group to bring highly talented songwriters, composers, vocalists and instrumentalist to the forefront of the music industry. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, the group is comprised of four specialized, but interrelated divisions.



AlienHaus Records is the recording division of Rantz’s group that produces music for commercial distribution, radio play, and production, including: film, film trailers, TV, video games, and broadcast new media. This division, with its A&R department located in Santa Barbara, will debut its highly anticipated album, “Supership,” on January 10, 2012, by multi-talented singer, songwriter, and engineer, Meru Matu.



Matu has been nominated as Best Pop Artist, Best Solo Artist, and Best Singer/Songwriter for her accomplishments on the album by the All Indie Music Awards that will be held in Hollywood on February 10, 2012.



AlienHaus Artists was formed as the artist development division to assist talented and dedicated artists grow professionally and to navigate the highly competitive music industry. All energies of this division are directed toward artist success and it offers an array of professional resources ranging from highly coveted professional connections to simple and honest advice.



AlienHaus Publishing , a Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) affiliate, assists clients with music acquisition, exploitation, administration, collection and protection. Rantz believes this division is distinguished in that it promotes the growth and development of its clients while helping them connect to valuable and out-of-the-box revenue streams.



AlienHaus Retail is the commercial division of the group that partners with online distributors to maximize sales and exposure of merchandise across broad spectrums with the intent to reach audiences and customers across the world. Further information about all four divisions can be located on the AlienHaus Music Group’s website at http://www.alienhaus.com.