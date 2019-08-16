New All in One Entertainment Device Expected to Be a SMASH Hit in Upcoming Crowdfunding Campaign

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2019 --WooBloo, a company specializing in advanced consumer technology, will be announcing a crowdfunding campaign to boost SMASH, a newly developed all-in-one entertainment device.



According to the WooBloo website, SMASH will serve as a device that takes voice assistant technology (Amazon AI) and applies it to personal entertainment powered by DLP technology with access to 24/7 Concierge (Human Intelligence). SMASH can take requests in a wide variety of languages and dialects.



SMASH Device comes with "Ask Me Button" and "SOS Button" which works on voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, services that connects users to a real personal assistant who can help them access a variety of services at a single click. Other features include compatibility with Bluetooth technology as well as wifi connectivity and Amazon Alexa Built In Capability as part of Voice Assistant..



One of the features that differentiates SMASH lies in the fact that designers sought to make it easier for users of all ages, cultures, irrespective of their familiarity with technology platforms. This includes those who are elderly or kids or people with mobile app fatigue and other platforms.



WooBloo, a company based in Hyderabad, India, has served as a pioneer in personal assistant technology. The unusual name of the company stems from bilingual roots. According to co founder Sirisha Gondi, 'woo' comes from an English word meaning to please while 'Bloo' comes from a cartoon character whose defining characteristic is being a helpful friend.



As Gondi explains, "we are like your imaginary friend who is here to help you." WooBloo's vision is to democratize Personal Assistance services and ensuring that everyone – The tech savvy Millennials, the not so tech savvy Baby Boomers and kids at home; can benefit from today's technological advancements without worrying about associated challenges and concerns.



Although only founded in 2017, WooBloo products have found a strong niche market. As Gondi explained, the mobile app market targets millennials and younger Generation Xers, but has left less tech savvy age groups behind. SMASH and other WooBloo products aim to bring the best of the digital age to everyone at home.



Now Woobloo is asking for help to boost production and distribution of SMASH. Crowdfunding will help to bring SMASH to potential customers in the United States and around the world. WooBloo will set up donor levels that entitle participants to receive goods and services based on how much they decide to contribute.



Those with press inquiries can reach out to WooBloo by calling the US corporate office in Raleigh, North Carolina.