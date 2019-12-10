'New :: An Ex-Mormon Dating App' Connects Individuals on Similar Religious Journeys

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --December 10, 2019 (Salt Lake City, Utah) — NEW :: An Ex-Mormon Dating App is proud to announce its recent marketplace launch. A stress-free dating app for those whose religious beliefs have changed, NEW connects individuals on similar life paths following their decision to leave The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (the LDS Church). Perfect for those who have left the LDS Church at any age or in any geographic region, NEW makes it easy to find love and happiness with others on the same faith journey.



"Dating is already difficult as it is without having to explain the complexities behind your choice to leave the LDS church and your community behind. With our brand-new app NEW, it's never been easier to find someone who shares your beliefs as every potential match has the same religious background as you, which makes dating as an ex-Mormon more enjoyable. Whether you are based in the U.S. or abroad, we welcome everyone to join NEW today and find love in the upcoming 2020 New Year," said Zac Taylor, Founder & President of NEW :: An Ex-Mormon Dating App.



NEW :: An Ex-Mormon Dating App is easy to join and get started. After downloading the app, users create a profile using their existing Facebook or Gmail account and fill out a list of favorite interests, from hobbies to favorite foods, as well as where one is on their spiritual journey as it relates to the LDS Church. A series of potential partners will display and users tap either 'WOW' or 'NOPE' if they are interested (or not interested) in a match. Once matched (when both users have 'WOW'-ed each other), a private conversation launches, which can lead to a date in real life.



NEW app users can also increase their chances of receiving more matches by going PRO. PRO features include unlimited 'WOW's,' profile insights such as how many 'WOW' or 'NOPE' they have received, the ability to be shown first over other users in an area, and more. PRO users can also contribute to a 'suggestion box' which directly lets the NEW development team know what features would be helpful for future incorporation into the app. PRO rates begin at $2.99 (USD) for one month, $6.99 for three months, and $9.99 for one year.



NEW :: An Ex-Mormon Dating App is available for download on both Apple and Android devices and can be found in the Apple App Store or Google Play.



For more information, visit www.newdating.app.