New Android Video Game Nutmeg Life Soccer Game Launched on Google Play

The new nutmeg game has gained a great deal of attention from game reviewers and Android gamers alike. It's a one of a kind game that tests the skill of the player. The team at TBZ Games came up with an idea and took it forward to provide players with an addictive soccer game that would be hard to put down.



The aim of Nutmeg Life is to get the soccer ball past the defender. Sounds easy but as many players have commentated, it isn't. The defender has skill, he can come at the player and tackle them, the player has to use their skill and swipe left or right to avoid being tackled and keep possession of the ball. The longer the player spends their time trying to get the ball past the defender, the more skill they will gain, allowing them to become better than the defender.



Since being launched, it has become one of the most downloaded games in its category on Google Play. It continues to receive five-star reviews and has become one of the most recommended soccer games for Android devices.



Sam Jackson, who gave Nutmeg Life, a five-star review said: "Really cool soccer game. Love the game play and the whole idea of the game. I maybe love it because I play the sport and love to nutmeg my opponents :)"



Isabelle Boileau, who also gave the game, five stars said: "A really awesome game very relaxing and extremely addictive one of my favorites."



To learn more about Nutmeg Life or to download the game and become the next David Beckham or Cristiano Ronaldo and beat the defender, please visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TBZGames.NutmegLife&hl=en



