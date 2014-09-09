New Antony Venneri CD "Young Dream" Timeless Songs to Inspire the Dreamer in You

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2014 --The seventh cd of Antony Venneri entitled Young Dream is finally out and available for sale on itunes and on the digital global market. It is a happy mix of colours,atmospheres,styles and poetic and musical experimentations.In this new album the poet,songwriter Antony Venneri sings about his forever young dream with sobriety and pure inspiration and a big variety of sounds,from blues to rock,from psychedelia to some dreamy,timeless,romantic and classic melodies and lyrics.



This cd includes innocente and vibrant songs from his adolescence and some more recent and mature tunes.The lyrics are often romantic and spiritual with ethereal melodies and sounds but some songs can be quite bitter and in a rebel mood against the corruption and the darkest sides of society and human nature.



It is clear that Antony Venneri is a citizen of the world,a free spirit and a rebel and his only desire is to share his music and touch people hearts and souls as he has being doing on his performances around the world in places such as New Orleans,los Angeles,Dublin and Philadelphia,Rome,just to mention a few ones. He also receives great comments from everywhere fans on his youtube channel http://www.youtube.com/KingoftheAirMusic



His great passion and love for making and sharing his music is strongly expressed in his new cd "Young Dream"expecially in songs like "Lucky Star", "Sweet Freedom","Mystic Migrant" and "Psychedelic Heaven". The sounds are modern,original and dreamfully enriched by his old friend from New Orleans Dave Easleyon steel guitar and the inspired arrangements of vito Astone, with the rock,istinctive and strong flaovour of Antony Venneri voice and guitars.



About Anthony Venneri

Timeless songs from an artist that has gained a strong reputation and important rewards as poet too,with an adventurous,wild and carismatic lifestyle and musical background,Antony Venneri has always left his mark in people hearts and souls,as a wondering minstrel,a street artist and a poet and a unique performer in crowded music venues and theaters,showing with his dedication and hard work that true music is timeless and larger than life.



