New App Helps People with Parkinson's Monitor Their Performance

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Parkinson's-focused app development company PD Me Tools (http://www.pdmetools.com/) is pleased to announce the release of a groundbreaking new mobile app that helps people with Parkinson's disease monitor and track their symptoms for optimal disease management and wellness.



The app, PD Me can be used by individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease to assess their performance throughout the day, analyzing fluctuations that occur with the disease due to fatigue, medication effects and other factors. By using the iOS app, people with Parkinson's can obtain valuable information that they can share with their doctors and other health care providers to improve their treatment regimens, optimize timing of medications, improve sleep and enhance benefits from exercise.



PD Me can take snapshots throughout the day in order to give a bigger picture of Parkinson's symptoms and the impact on overall performance. The app includes many useful features that identify and monitor basic changes in memory, balance, reaction time and time perception, including powerful tools to track results in a personalized performance profile. Other features include a simple, intuitive diary to report the occurrence of common Parkinson's symptoms and issues, including fatigue and medication side effects as well as a tools for spotting trends over the course of time.



All information collected in the app are private and confidential and are not recorded or transmitted to any third parties without direct intervention from the user.



"PD Me allows you to benefit from the technology already available in your iPhone to quickly and easily identify Parkinson's-related issues with memory, balance, reaction time and time perception, among other factors," said Marc Silverman, developer and cofounder of PDMeTools.



"The information available in PD Me provides doctors, therapists and other clinicians with a much clearer picture about how Parkinson's is affecting their patients on an individual basis," added John Dean MA CCC-SLP, Parkinson disease specialist and cofounder of PDMeTools. "PD Me adds a new dynamic to the doctor-patient relationship and really strengthens the partnership between the person with Parkinson's and their healthcare team."



The app is available for free download for iOS devices at the Apple store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pd-me/id927178736?mt=8.



About PD Me Tools

PD ME Tools is a collaboration between engineer and medical device developer Marc Silverman and Parkinson disease specialist John M Dean MA, CCC-SLP. Silverman is an engineer, adviser and investor with experience in business development as well as building, licensing and marketing performance assessment technologies and devices. He is the co-founder of several healthcare companies that have sold products to and consulted for major healthcare institutions, Fortune 1000 companies, Major league and NCAA Division I sports teams as well as NASA. Dean is a speech language pathologist specializing in the treatment of Parkinson disease and related disorders. He founded a 10-state network of interdisciplinary Parkinson's programs for Life Care Centers of America and continues to develop educational materials for interdisciplinary Parkinson's programs. He is also on the faculty for the Allied Team Training Program (ATTP) from the National Parkinson Foundation and International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society and serves on a number of committees for those organizations as well as working with other Parkinson's-related nonprofits including the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, CurePSP, Parkinson's Wellness Recovery (PWR!) and the Parkinson Association of the Rockies.



Learn more about the PD Me app at http://www.pdmetools.com.



Contact:

John Dean

303-532-6209

john@pdmetools.com