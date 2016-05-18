New App Lili Gives Global Users the Opportunity to Share What They Love in Beautiful List Format

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --The world of sharing content is continually evolving, and more digital users crave concise, quick, relevant information that relates directly to their interests. New Android and iPhone application Lili satiates this need, allowing users to share their favorite interests in a social network dedicated to creating content in a list format. With relevant images, maps, links and dates to keep readers engaged, Lili is a community where users can learn and discover new interests in elegant formats, allowing anyone to become a microblogger and grow their own following. With its latest update in May 2016, the Lili community boasts more than 13,000 views per week on desktop and mobile devices and includes users such as The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Nate Buzolic. Lili continues to exponentially grow its membership base, high-quality lists, comments and post likes on a daily basis and retains a perfect 5-star rating on the iTunes app store out of 16 reviews.



"We're thrilled with the response Lili has seen with users from around the world, who use the app to share everything from their best travel tips, to hysterical jokes, to their goals and aspirations," says Lili co-founder Brad Robertson, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, whose collaborators include developers in Poland and Denver. "For consumers, Lili is a place where people can constantly learn or share something new, and for content creators and brands, Lili presents endless opportunities for marketers to connect with their current customers and target consumers."



Lili's interface is familiar to users who already are members of social networks, as it includes features such as:



A discover and trending tab for finding new content

An area where, in real time, users can view the lists of those they are following

Commenting capabilities and the ability to re-list and share other lists

The ability to share lists on all social networks, including Facebook and Twitter, blogs and via direct links

#Hashtag and @user linking

Geolocation searching

Notifications

Personalized profile pages and the ability to create private lists and control sharing



Lili's home page includes categories such as Trending, Near Me, and Arts & Entertainment, making it easy for users to find new and exciting content. Each list displays the number of items in the list so users can mentally budget the amount of time needed to consume the content. Since the trend in content marketing is shifting away from long articles and blog posts towards the use of short and concise list items, Lili is the leader in applications to allow users and brands to capitalize on this growing form of content creation and consumption.



Users may connect with Lili on Facebook at Facebook.com/MyLiliApp, on Twitter at Twitter.com/MyLiliApp and on Instagram at Instagram.com/MyLiliApp.



Learn more about the app at MyLi.Li.



About Lili

Lili is a free social media application created by Social Media Group, LLC, with developers in the U.S. and Europe. Launched in 2016 and updated in May 2016, Lili is continually evolving with new features to improve the user experience. This engaging application for consumers has potential for brands to reach new and current customers with relevant content.