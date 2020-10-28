New App Paroli Helps Users Improve Their French Accents with Personalized Pronunciation Tips

Évian-les-Bains, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2020 --Perfecting a French accent doesn't typically happen without significant practice, but a new application is making it easier than ever before. Paroli offers personalized French accent exercises that can help anyone sound like a native French speaker in just a few days. The app is powered by artificial intelligence that analyzes the user's accent and compares it with a native speaker's accent so that it can provide the user with personalized tips on how to improve. Paroli is available to download for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



With over 2,000 exercises and 60 learning modules, Paroli guides the user at their own pace until they sound just like a native French speaker. By using phonetic symbols, the app helps users learn new words easily. The groundbreaking AI capability only found in the Paroli app provides personalized instructions based on users' unique abilities. The AI can identify words or pronunciations that the user struggles with and provide customized assistance until those areas are mastered. The AI also provides users with instant feedback on their accents, giving them a score based on how similar they sound to a native French speaker.



"Any native French speaker will tell you that there is a big difference between just speaking French and actually sounding like a native French speaker," explained Steve Winn, President of Paroli. "Pronunciation is key to nailing the French dialect which is why we created Paroli to help anyone who wants to improve their accent and speak French with confidence. If you're insecure about speaking French and want to express yourself fluently to your French peers at work or school, then Paroli can help."



Paroli was created by Danièle Talata, Steve Winn and Emily Winn. Danièle of Bilingo is an expert in teaching languages, with 30 years of experience teaching and founding language schools in three different countries. Steve and Emily bring development and marketing experience to the company with their background founding streetshirts 18 years ago and building it into a £3m turnover company.



Paroli can be used across Apple and Samsung mobile devices and tablets. For those interested in quickly improving their French accents, they can download the Paroli app from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



About Paroli

Based in Évian-les-Bains, France, Paroli is a free app that helps its users perfect the French dialect. Using AI technology, Paroli 's customized assistance helps users become comfortable enough to sound like a native speaker thereby giving them the ability to hold fluent conversations.



