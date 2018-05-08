New App Wait Check Eliminates Biggest Diner Dilemma

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2018 --An exciting new application for iOS and Android devices, Wait Check makes it easier than ever to go out and enjoy a meal. It addresses the common diner problem of having to wait to eat because a restaurant doesn't have any open seating.



Instead of arriving at a restaurant to find there is a long wait, users can check the app on their mobile device and scan current wait times for different local restaurants beforehand. No more spending half an hour – or longer – before sitting down to a table to order a meal. No more wasted time or disappointed evenings out with friends and family.



The creators, who are based in Austin, TX, one of the top US foodie cities, intended to improve the modern dining experience with the Wait Check app.



"Going out to eat, whether in your hometown or while traveling, should be about the food, not the wait. We wanted to streamline the process of picking where to eat so people don't have to stand around for 20, 30, 40 minutes or more, which can put a damper on the whole experience of dining out," says founding partner, Dr. Javier Zamora.



With the new app, users can see, at a glance, which restaurants have a short wait time. It includes an easy-to-read map view with color-coded wait times.



Designed for convenience, users can also look up a specific restaurant to check the wait time. Enter the number of people in the party and instantly see the estimated wait time. Receive notifications when the wait time updates.



For total convenience, Wait Check makes it easy to call a restaurant to be placed on the wait list, get directions, and update wait times all from the simple user interface.



Other diners are regularly updating the times, which is part of what makes Wait Check so visionary. It's a collaborative app – the more who use Wait Check, the more all diners will benefit. When a user arrives at a place to eat, the app sends a notification asking users to update the wait time for their party size.



The creators of Wait Check have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds to finish development of the app. Anyone interested in eliminating wait times from their dining experience can visit the crowdfunding page and contribute to the campaign. Those who pledge $25 or more can enjoy two years of Wait Check, ad-free. While the app will be free to download and use, Wait Check plans on including advertising in the platform in the future.



Visit the Kickstarter page for Wait Check to learn more.