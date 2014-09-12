New Apple Cider Vinegar Pills Aid in Weight Loss

Royal Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2014 --There are thousands of different diet plans, pills and supplementson the market that people take in order to lose weight. In today’s day and age with so many unhealthy foods, it is common for people to look for a solution for their weight gain. Unfortunately, however, it is common for weight loss products to contain unhealthy ingredients and chemicals.



Many products cause people to lose weight in unhealthy ways, and studies have shown that a significant amount of people who lose weight on these dieting products end up gaining the weight back in a short period of time. FOMDI created an apple cider vinegar weight loss pill to help people to lose weight in a fast, yet healthy and effective way.



Various studies have indicated the strong benefits of using apple cider vinegar, including the popular website Mind Body Green. They released an article about reasons people should be taking apple cider vinegar. In addition to citing weight loss benefits, other benefits of apple cider vinegar include aesthetic improvements with the skin and hair. A 2009 study published by Bioscience, Biotechnology and Biochemistry found that people who consumed apple cider vinegar for 12 weeks lost significant amounts of weight.



While many experts suggest that apple cider vinegar is beneficial for health, it has also been found that the vinegar is more effective when taken in a pill form rather than liquid. Pills allow more of the product to be jam packed together and it is more easily absorbed by the body.



FOMDI is a brand that sells high-quality supplements that provide people with better lifestyles. Their products are tested extensively before being released to the market, and FOMDI strives to provide customers with products that will change their lives for the better.



A spokesperson for the brand recently said:



“We are proud to release a product that is receiving so much praise already. It is our goal to make a difference and provide a great product to customers that makes them more confident and healthy.”



