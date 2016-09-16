New Appointment Assistant App Makes Being in Top Form for a Meeting a Foregone Conclusion

Valby, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --Cowia Solutions announces the launch of the inTime.io iOS app for Dynamics CRM 2016. Synchronizing life with work in a perfect storm of efficiency, the appointment assistant quite nearly does the thinking for its user. Late for a meeting? Don't worry, the app will send a personalized text with an updated arrival time to notify attendees. Need to calculate when to leave? Sure, the inTime app will map a location and chart a course based on arrival time preferences and live traffic calculations. Is the meeting running long? No worries, inTime will recalculate the necessary departure time for the next scheduled event. Makes one wonder if the next version will get coffee and pick up dry cleaning, too.



For now, the app leaves no CRM stone unturned as it marries timeliness with personalization one detail at a time. As it tracks multiple appointment logistics, it informs its user of practical details. Details include things like the last time the user visited a client, what was discussed, and what's on tap for that particular day's meeting. Winsome for the personalized touch, so necessary for good business practices, the appointment assistant will also remind users of their clients' staff members' first names.



Damir O. Miljic, founder of inTime.io said of the imaginative app for scheduling, "We think of this app as a well-thought-out answer to superior client relations management. Now the appointment description, the location, the time and the duration of appointments, the participants' information, their profile picture, and the overview of previous meetings with the same participants are all viewable via multiple platforms. Additionally, any client information edited in the app is immediately updated in Dynamics CRM. We've thought of everything here. "



The appointment assistant app is currently available for use with the iPhone and iPad. One-month and three-month subscription options include maps, navigation, departure and arrival details, as well as travel calculations for countries where Google provides live traffic information. The inTime.io app is slated for use with other CRM systems and for private, individual use in the upcoming months.



For more information visit http://intime.io.



About Cowia Solutions

Cowia Solutions is a Dynamics CRM Consultation company located in Valby, Denmark. The company is the creator of the inTime.io iOS app for Dynamics CRM 2016.



Information:



Download the inTime iOS app for iPhone and iPad at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/intime.io-for-dynamics-crm/id1141653161?mt=8#



Contact:

Damir O. Miljic

Founder, inTime.io

dao@cowiasolutions.com

+4520727268



Websites:

http://intime.io

https://cowia.com/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/intime.io/?fref=ts