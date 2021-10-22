New Arrival: FlipBuilder Rolls out Flip PDF Plus Pro at Affordable Prices

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2021 --FlipBuilder, the professional flipbook software provider, on Monday released the latest addition to their flipbook series, Flip PDF Plus Pro. The release was highly anticipated and the new arrival comes with a whopping 40% discount. It's now available for a one-time payment of only $399 that gives unlimited conversions. This new flipbook app comes with several advanced features that will make converting PDF to flipbooks faster and smoother than before.



"We've worked hard on the new features to give our customers an improved experience," says Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder. "We're very excited about the launch."



Among the new features added to the flipbook software are more than 200 animation effects, a preview function in the editor for animation effects, and a timeline for editing animations. It also features a previewer for audio and video files in the editor. Users can also add phone numbers to their flipbooks with Flip PDF Plus Pro.



Of course, the standard FlipBuilder features are included with this flipbook software as well. Users can take advantage of the fast and easy conversion of their PDF files to HTML5 flipbooks. There are hundreds of templates, animated scenes, and themes available to beautify the flipbooks. These span a wide range of industries, making the flipbook software ideal for all types of users.



The flipbook software allows for the addition of vivid multimedia components. Users can add images, audio, animated text, HTML5 videos, and YouTube videos to bring their flipbooks to life. Hyperlinks emphasize important content, generate traffic to websites or online stores, and make it easier for viewers to make purchases or download content. Flip PDF Plus Pro will create more engaging online publications.



The Flip PDF Plus Pro flipbook software is available for download for Windows and Mac. Converted flipbooks can be viewed on desktop, Android, and iOS devices so they're available anywhere at any time. There are several export options available, both offline and online. These include ZIP, EXE, Mac APP, and WordPress plugins. Users can also publish the flipbook in HTML5 format for upload to their server. The flipbook app supports integration with most social media platforms for easy sharing, not just by the flipbook's creator, but readers on social media as well.



For more information about Flip PDF Plus Pro, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is dynamic flipbook software that creates professional HTML5 flipbooks from standard PDFs.