New Atlanta Business Partners - Atlanta Technical College & CellBotics Performance Training Center

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --Atlanta Technical College and CellBotics Performance Training Center have become business partners at the ATC campus located on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta, GA. The demand for an immersive hands-on Cell Phone/Tablet and Computer Hardware repair training course is being answered by this partnership. CellBotics Owner Nicole Russell and ATC's Department of Continuing Education; Mr. Curtis Halton finalized the contract on October 25, 2018.



Ms. Russell's clients had been requesting that CellBotics teach their immersive Cell Phone/Tablet and Computer Hardware Training in Atlanta, GA. Michelle Cox, the Computer Repair Instructor started reaching out to schools in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area to make this a reality. We know that with ITT shutting down their school, the city needed a school to teach beginners these IT skills. When Students take our CellBotics courses both tools and textbooks will be provided. We like to ensure that students are ready to work or start their own business.



CellBotics Performance Training Center has been training beginners in the Cell Phone/Tablet industry for the last five years. CellBotics recently added the Computer Hardware Training to their course offerings. ATC and CellBotics knows that hands-on immersive development and training is the best way to teach beginners. Courses will be offered on the Atlanta Technical College and CellBotics Websites. CellBotics will also offer courses in Grant Writing (Instructor Deborah Williams) and Starting and setup of a Business.



Check the Atlanta Technical College & CellBotics websites for course dates.



