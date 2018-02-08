New Authorized Informatica Consulting, System Integration & Resell Partners

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --A leading Big Data and Business Intelligence training and consulting company, ExistBI, has formed an alliance with the world leader in Data Integration and Enterprise Cloud Data Management, Informatica. As partners, ExistBI provides official Informatica Consulting, System Integration, Authorized Training and Software Resell Services throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.



"We are proud to be a new authorized business partners with Informatica" Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI. "Working with Informatica enables the ExistBI team to unlock powerful business solutions for our customers. We are providing data strategy advice and Informatica Consulting resources on a number of projects, including: GDPR, Moving to the Cloud, MicroStrategy migration & training, Data Integration, Salesforce integration, Data Warehousing and EDW Normalization. Informatica Big Data, Cloud, Enterprise Information Catalog, B2B and PowerCenter training".



How we can help you?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data and business intelligence services in training, consulting, digital, technology and operations. They currently partner with many of the Global 1000 and Government Orgs. (including Costco, Kroger, US Bank, IRS, US Navy, Health Net, Idaho Power etc.) driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. With expertise across most industries and all business functions, we deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world. The ExistBI team also provide official and custom training on the following technologies: Informatica, Big Data, Tableau, IBM Business Intelligence, Cognos, Microsoft BI, SAP BusinessObjects, MicroStrategy, Dell Boomi just to name a few.



For more information about becoming a data driven enterprise or would like to learn more about our Informatica Consulting and System Integration Services, follow this link: https://www.existbi.com/technology-consulting/informatica-consulting/.



Contact:

Victoria Russell, Customer Success Manager

310-683-0115