New Automatic HTML5 Digital Publishing Software Introduced by PUB HTML5

Speaking to media, a spokesperson from the company said, “The software is making it easier for users to make striking Nextgen HTML5 flip books. It can give a great and rich media experience to users. In addition, one can use it on any platform such as mobile, PC, tablet including Win8 Android and iOS.” He further added, “We are already getting a huge response from our clients across the globe, and hope to reach out to many more customers as well.”



PUB HTML5 automatic HTML5 digital publishing software allows users to create and publish a number of online publications such as business brochures, online magazines, newspapers, corporate reports, event flyers, newsletters, catalogs, annual reports, product catalogs, eBooks and several multi-page printed materials. The software uses smart cloud platform or PUB HTML5 Cloud in order to offer high performance, and secure user experience on all kind of devices.



With the help of this innovative tool, users can also create a ZIP file, CD/ DVD, HTML5 or USB drive with their digital edition for distributing at trade shows or emailing to customers. PUB HTML5 software is a user friendly management tool that also helps in uploading PDF file, providing instant previews of digital editions, and recording all the digital editions. In addition, users can integrate their publications created from PDF via PUB HTML5 with leading social media platforms. They can easily share their publications on Twitter, Facebook, Digg, LinkedIn and more. The effective publishing solutions allow the clients expand their reach, decrease costs, and get better efficiency along with media rich and interesting digital content experience.



About Pub HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a well known technology software and tool provider related to the digital publishing needs. The digital publishing software by the company helps users create distinctive digital publications.



