Drive Thru Finance, an Ottawa auto loan pre-owned car dealership with a second location in Pierrefonds in Montreal's West Island announced a new approach to get vehicle shoppers with a less than perfect credit history approved for a bad credit auto loan. By completing a simple online application from the comfort of their home, work or favorite mobile device, people will be able to have access to multiple financing options without ever having to visit a dealership.



Everybody's combined financial situation and credit history is unique like a fingerprint and every lender has different guidelines and areas of comfort and discomfort. Some lenders are comfortable with new credit; others might prefer self-employed individuals, while others are excited to lend to people who went through bankruptcy. The key is to find the right lender for the applicant's credit profile.



Charbel Matar, explains it this way: "Other dealers might prefer to shotgun customers credit application to numerous lenders in the hope of finding one that will bite and accept the application. We find this approach dangerous for many reasons.



First, each time a potential lender pulls a credit bureau, the credit score loses a few points which might lower the beacon score enough to make it impossible for people to get approved. Second, some lenders, seeing on your credit bureau the numerous attempts to get a loan through different lenders might label the customer as a credit seeker and might decline the application without even giving it a fair chance.



For all these reasons, we believe the best approach to get a customer approved is for us to take the time to learn their life story, understand what happened and why it happened… then find a lender that will understand the customer's unique situation."



DriveThruFinance has access to thousands of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and minivans of all makes and models to choose from including domestic, import, luxury and sports models. The whole process takes only a few short minutes, and they only ask a few simple and easy questions. Interested vehicle shoppers can also call toll-free and get approved over the phone if they prefer.



Sandra Messina, the manager at the Pierrefonds location, concludes with these encouraging words: "We believe life is like driving a vehicle… there's a small mirror to look in the back, but the focus should be looking ahead through the windshield… there might be a few hiccups in your past, but there is a bright future ahead for you."



About DriveThruFinance

DriveThruFinance provides Canadian vehicle shoppers facing all types or financial circumstances a simple process to help find the perfect loan for the vehicle needed. Canadian auto buyers living in Ottawa Ontario and Montreal Quebec can apply for a car loan and get approved for the DriveThruFinance program.



