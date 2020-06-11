New Beginnings at Dr. Kamani’s Medical Spa in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --On June 2nd, the medical spa in Kitsilano reopened its doors. Like many other businesses in the post-COVID landscape, Dr. Rozmin Kamani and her team have been hard at work to make sure all patrons will enjoy a safe and comfortable visit. For full details, go to https://rozkamani.com/welcome-back-new-beginnings-at-dr-kamanis-medical-spa-in-vancouver/



As a medical spa in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani's establishments offers high-quality results for those seeking a wide range of medical aesthetic procedures, from CoolSculpting and neuromodulators (Botox) through to full facial rejuvenation, using dermal fillers.



To meet guidelines outlined by the BC Health Authorities, the office has been reorganized. There's a glass panel at the front desk. All papers, including magazines, leaflets, and brochures have been removed to minimize potential points of contact and cross-contamination. Additionally, the front door will be left open during office hours to eliminate the need to touch handles and knobs.



Other measures that will be implemented to keep everyone safe, include:

- Tele-consulting and video consulting for treatment planning

- A screening questionnaire will be administered 24-48 hours before a visit and before entering the clinic (by phone)

- Consent and intake forms will be provided digitally

- Full sanitization protocols in-between patient visits

- Temperature screening may be done at the door (with consent)

- All patients are required to wear a mask (disposable ones will be provided if necessary)

- Hand sanitizer will be offered upon arrival and departure

- Diligent aseptic techniques will be employed

- Tap and chip payment will be offered (no cash)

- Patients will be asked to arrive for appointments no sooner than 5 minutes (call-in upon arrival is requested and instructions will be provided from there)



In addition, Dr. Kamani will be sporting the latest PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) including clinic shoes, masks, gloves, gowns, surgical caps, safety glasses, and a protective face shield.



To quote Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, "be calm, be kind, be safe." Thank you for being patient as the clinic adjusts to post COVID-19 era protocols. With a little patience and vigilance on all sides, everyone will be able to move forward safely.



For any questions or to to book an appointment at the medical spa in Vancouver, please contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.



Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com