New Belldini's Plus Size Clothing Spring Collection Sparkles and Shines

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Belldini clothing is known for their sparkling embellishments and flattering plus size clothing. The designers at Belldini make women sparkle and shine by incorporating rhinestone zippers, sparkling hems, and shining grommets. The plus size clothing collection ranges from simple and casual designs to bright colored tops with beautiful patterns. Even the leggings from Belldini sparkle and shine with rhinestone and stud decorations.



The styles at Belldini can be worn in almost any occasion. Many of Belldini's plus size clothing tops can be incorporated into a day at work or night on the town. Not only are their styles versatile, but they are made of high-quality materials that last throughout the seasons.



Belldini creates plus size clothing with all women in mind. Belldini has most recently released their Spring and Summer Collection, featuring plus size clothing to flatter every body type. Belldini strives to make all women feel confident with different fits, colors, and styles. The plus size clothing uses cold shoulder cut outs and embellished necklines to make every style unique.



About Belldini

Belldini is a well-known women's fashion and clothing brand that designs beautiful pieces in plus size clothing. Belldini has been featured in numerous awards show gift bags as well as worn by many celebrities. Their clothing is designed in all sizes in many different styles. Belldini's plus size clothing includes tops, cardigans, and embellished leggings.



To explore Belldini's plus size clothing collection, visit their website at Belldini.com.